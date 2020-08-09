DA Davidson Comments on Axcelis Technologies Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,718. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.