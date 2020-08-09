DA Davidson Comments on Armada Hoffler Properties Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $783.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

