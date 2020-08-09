DA Davidson Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the technology company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AME opened at $97.52 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

