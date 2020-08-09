CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 198,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

