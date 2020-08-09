Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cyberark Software in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

