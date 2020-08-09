Curtiss-Wright Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

CW opened at $99.69 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,077,000 after buying an additional 340,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

