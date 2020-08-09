Cube (AUTO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,437.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, OKEx and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.44 or 0.02023819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00084535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00193006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00113098 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

