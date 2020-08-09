Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of CCRN opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,166.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,052.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,108.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 418,914 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

