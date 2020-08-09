Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.34.

CWEGF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

