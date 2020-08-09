Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of DKL opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.