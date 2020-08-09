Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $361.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $306.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,915.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.04. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 660 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.51, for a total transaction of $193,056.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,595.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

