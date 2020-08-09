Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.80 ($48.09).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €35.95 ($40.39) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.66. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a one year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

