Cowen Increases Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $16.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -274.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. Analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CFO David Lyle acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

