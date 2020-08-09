Contrasting Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Progenity alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Progenity and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 0 0 4 0 3.00 Personalis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Progenity presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.32%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Personalis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity N/A N/A N/A Personalis -40.60% -26.28% -17.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progenity and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $65.21 million 10.71 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -15.84

Progenity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Summary

Progenity beats Personalis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women. The company also provides pediatric testing services. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November, 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California with a laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has a bill payment location in Detroit, Michigan.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.