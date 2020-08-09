Contrasting Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & CAPITA GRP/ADR (NASDAQ:CTAGY)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Paypal alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paypal and CAPITA GRP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 6 33 1 2.88 CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paypal presently has a consensus target price of $192.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.20%. Given Paypal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paypal is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.44% 16.17% 4.96% CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Paypal has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paypal and CAPITA GRP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $17.77 billion 13.40 $2.46 billion $2.45 82.82 CAPITA GRP/ADR $4.70 billion 0.18 -$81.98 million $0.67 3.10

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than CAPITA GRP/ADR. CAPITA GRP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paypal beats CAPITA GRP/ADR on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.