Contrasting Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and ASE Technology (OTCMKTS:ASX)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.76 $570.40 million $0.25 19.04

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A ASE Technology 5.24% 10.59% 4.06%

Volatility & Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ASE Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

ASE Technology beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip-chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip-chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company offers develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; and manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronics/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

