Compass Point Upgrades PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) to “Buy”

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.51.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 487.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

