Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,158,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,305,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.