Comparing Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 174.09%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 0.81 $56.95 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.24 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73% First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.