Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

CFX opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock worth $1,180,358 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

