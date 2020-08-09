Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

NET stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 174,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $4,755,682.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,928,658 shares of company stock worth $354,560,192. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

