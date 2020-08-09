Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearwater Paper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $36.40 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $648.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $13,921,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 313,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

