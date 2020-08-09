Clearwater Paper Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLW. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE CLW opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $648.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,921,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

