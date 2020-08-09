Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.64% 7.40% 0.62% UBS Group 15.29% 8.12% 0.45%

Citigroup has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.03 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.73 UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.58 $4.30 billion $1.14 10.71

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than UBS Group. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citigroup and UBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 4 18 0 2.82 UBS Group 0 7 7 0 2.50

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than UBS Group.

Summary

Citigroup beats UBS Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

