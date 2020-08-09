Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Cinemark stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

