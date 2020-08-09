China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.66. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $93.90 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth $245,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $13,094,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

