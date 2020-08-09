China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Greenridge Global boosted their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.59.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

