Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 42,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

