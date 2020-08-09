Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Sells $1,234,677.92 in Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 21,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $1,234,677.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,605.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48.

On Friday, July 10th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $837,573.58.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $842,521.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,763,277.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95.

CHWY stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chewy by 249.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chewy by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 322,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 644.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

