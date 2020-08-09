Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,546 shares in the company, valued at $137,481,580.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,234 shares of company stock worth $23,119,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSE CHGG opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

