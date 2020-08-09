Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $735.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.

CHTR opened at $602.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $604.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,180 shares of company stock valued at $70,943,856 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $6,683,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

