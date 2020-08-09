Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $602.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $604.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,180 shares of company stock worth $70,943,856. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

