Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $580.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $602.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $604.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,180 shares of company stock worth $70,943,856. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
