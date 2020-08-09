CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

CF opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,937,000 after buying an additional 409,569 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $97,266,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

