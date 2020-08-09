Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.
Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock worth $284,464,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
