Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $115,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock worth $284,464,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.