Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
CDAY stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,464,615. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $292,904,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $162,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
