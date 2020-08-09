Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

CDAY stock opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.24 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $5,666,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,286,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,464,615. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $292,904,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $162,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

