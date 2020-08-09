Centurylink Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centurylink in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Centurylink by 447.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

