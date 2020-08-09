Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centurylink in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,731,000 after buying an additional 1,237,234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,596,000 after buying an additional 9,061,818 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,772,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after buying an additional 471,162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,998,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,223,000 after buying an additional 2,026,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,606,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after buying an additional 266,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

