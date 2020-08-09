Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

FUN opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.76. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 185.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

