Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 52.28%. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $783,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

