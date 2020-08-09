Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Shares of CPRX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $427.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $783,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $61,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.
