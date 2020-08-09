Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by BofA Securities to Neutral

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. BofA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. Carvana has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $225.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $188,330,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.