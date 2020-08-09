CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG opened at $31.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.04. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $266,173.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,626,748 shares in the company, valued at $36,065,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 722,444 shares of company stock worth $18,724,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after buying an additional 78,344 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 953,108 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 677,276 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,398,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in CarGurus by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,177,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 657,827 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.