Canaccord Genuity Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

BCE stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

