CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by AlphaValue

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

