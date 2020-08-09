Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

