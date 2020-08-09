Brokers Set Expectations for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Continental Resources stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 1,425,341 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $25,043,241.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

