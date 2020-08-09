Brokers Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

