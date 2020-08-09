Brokers Issue Forecasts for BMC Stock Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BMC Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMCH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BMC Stock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $27,196,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.