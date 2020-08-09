Brokers Issue Forecasts for Avid Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Avid Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avid Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $408.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $718,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,235,370 shares of company stock worth $15,799,345. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

