Brokers Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TSE:VNP opened at C$1.88 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.46 million.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$389,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,584,875. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,100 shares of company stock valued at $488,695 over the last three months.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

