Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

MGTA stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth bought 1,250,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

